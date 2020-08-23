19-year-old man charged with homicide after shooting at Alabama Street convenience store

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested La’Darrius Campbell, 19, and has charged him with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

TPD says one of the victims in the shooting, a 40-year-old male, has died from his injuries. The other two victims are male, ages 18 and 21, and are expected to recover.

TPD says at approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to reports of multiple people being shot.

TPD says responding officers found two victims at the scene. A third victim had fled the scene and was located at Brevard Street and Old Bainbridge Road. All three victims have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, and at this time no suspects are in custody.

Tallahassee Police Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

