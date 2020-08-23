Advertisement

Academic support centers working to tutor students in new learning environments

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With students moving to virtual learning more than normal this year, one thing that may be in high demand is tutoring.

Academic support programs from FSU as well as in the Tallahassee community say that resources are available for all students.

“So we try to really help the student transition from high school to college successfully and then also on to graduation,” explained Academic Center of Excellence Director Courtney Barry.

Barry speaks about the mission of the academic support programs at FSU and how they’re giving students a chance to improve their standings in the classroom, even remotely.

“It’s actually helped me increase my grade in a class, in organic chemistry from almost a failing grade to a passing b which is a big accomplishment for me,” said FSU senior Gabrielle Perez.

The FSU academic platforms allow students to get one on one help for whatever subjects that give them difficulty, including math and sciences.

“So the tutor can be seen, the student can be seen and then a white board will be used for a display function to be able to talk about equations and formulas and different aspects of contact related work,” said Barry.

Tutoring may also be a resource for grade school remote learners as well. Organizations like SolutionSkills, INC are primed to help those who need extra attention in the classroom.

“You know being able to engage with them in an online environment is something that we wanted to make sure we did a good job of,” explained SolutionSkills, INC CEO Randy Vickers.

The organization has had a home in Tallahassee for thirty years and they are still encouraging others that asking for help is okay.

“Sometimes they just think it’s going to be an extension of the classroom of teaching and it’s not,” said Vickers. “So let’s kind of play to your strengths and work on your weaknesses and try to help you find some success.”

For those looking for help in the virtual learning world, Perez offers some advice.

“I would say take it seriously and also challenge yourself. Don’t let this just be kind of just be whatever,” explained Perez.

FSU is set to start resume classes Monday August 24th and Leon County Schools start Monday August 31st.

