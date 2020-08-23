Bear Creek Missionary Baptist hands out more than 100 backpacks to help local students

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Quincy, a backpack giveaway took place yesterday to help students have all that they need as they head back to school.

Volunteers from a local church, Bear Creek Missionary Baptist, handed out more than 100 book bags filled with supplies.

Lead pastor Terrence Milton knows many families may not be able to provide due to COVID-19 impacts but hopes these efforts can help.

“It is just a blessing to help someone and give back and help the kids as they go back in this uncertain school time that we are facing,” Milton said.

The pastor says whatever backpacks are not collected will be given to local schools.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.