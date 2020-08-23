Advertisement

Bear Creek Missionary Baptist hands out more than 100 backpacks to help local students

By Will Desautelle
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Quincy, a backpack giveaway took place yesterday to help students have all that they need as they head back to school.

Volunteers from a local church, Bear Creek Missionary Baptist, handed out more than 100 book bags filled with supplies.

Lead pastor Terrence Milton knows many families may not be able to provide due to COVID-19 impacts but hopes these efforts can help.

“It is just a blessing to help someone and give back and help the kids as they go back in this uncertain school time that we are facing,” Milton said.

The pastor says whatever backpacks are not collected will be given to local schools.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Marco becomes a hurricane

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura expected to reach Gulf of Mexico early this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

News

Citizen Advisory Council holds its first workshop on use of force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Citizens Advisory Council for the Tallahassee Police Department hosted their first official workshop Saturday.

News

19-year-old man charged with homicide after shooting at Alabama Street convenience store

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested La’Darrius Campbell, 19, and has charged him with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 23 - Morning Update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Higher rain chances will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the start of the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

National

Jobless Americans Surviving On Less Than $200 A Week In Some States

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami
Millions of laid-off Americans are now trying to pay for housing, put food on the table and pay other expenses only on state unemployment benefits — a weekly cut of at least half in every state.

National

House approves additional $25 billion for U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grace Segers
The House of Representatives on Saturday approved an additional $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service and the reversal of recent operational changes that critics say delayed mail delivery.

News

GDOT discovers rare plants ahead of road project

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The discovery of a rare, state-protected plant species growing along Georgia Highway 31 could lead to more legwork for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s upcoming project.

News

Back to school woes in Wakulla County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
In most places, the decision had been left up to the parents to decide between face-to-face or virtual learning, but one woman in Wakulla County said she is learning the hard way that changing her mind, is not quite that easy.

News

Residents prepare for upcoming storm by picking up sandbags

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Leon County and the city of Tallahassee opened sandbag sites so residents are ready for any possible impact of Tropical Storm Laura. The city and county set up four sites each where bags and sand would be available.