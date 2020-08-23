Advertisement

Citizen Advisory Council holds its first workshop on use of force

By Christen Hyde
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Citizens Advisory Council for the Tallahassee Police Department hosted their first official workshop Saturday.

The workshop seeks to educate members of the council to better understand a difficult profession and learn more about the use of force.

The council, along with TPD, hope to build bridges for a better tomorrow.

Rudolph Ferguson, the chairman of the CAC, wants to enact change, when necessary for the greater good.

“In order for us to be transparent and make, if necessary, some policy changes and recommendations so this meeting will gives us a better insight,” Ferguson said.

Police Chief Lawrence Revell is eager for the council to get to work.

“To see it finally getting to move after the delays, we’ve had is just extremely exciting to me. The interaction that we had today, the discussions about force application and laws is just a tremendous start of where I think this group can go,” Revell said.

Lieutenant James Fairfield, a retired TPD officer and the instructor of the workshop, wants to convey to attendees, what goes on in an officer’s mind in the heat of the moment.

“We have a very profound expectation of what an officer is capable of doing and it is so much polluted by what we have seen in the 275 prime-time television shows since the last 70 years right now,” Fairfield said. “When that level of emotions are involved in any high-stress event like that, you really can’t predict, which way it is going to go.”

The council will continue to meet and host discussions periodically during their two-year service.

