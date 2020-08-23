Advertisement

Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office employee dies from COVID-19

GCSO employee, Severia Franklin, dies from COVID-19
GCSO employee, Severia Franklin, dies from COVID-19(GSCO)
By Ryan Carl
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Severia Franklin was a long-time employee of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Her co-workers learned about her passing early in the day Sunday.

According to a statement from GCSO, Franklin spent several weeks in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 prior to her death.

In a quote sent to WCTV, the Sheriff said:

“Mrs. Franklin was a beloved member of our Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office family and she will be truly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing her. We ask the entire Gadsden County community to lift up Mrs. Franklin’s entire family in prayer and honor her by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Academic support centers working to tutor students in new learning environments

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
Academic support programs from FSU as well as in the Tallahassee community say that resources are available for all students.

News

South Georgia doctor speaks out in concern over schools reopening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
A prominent South Georgia doctor wrote an open letter addressing her concerns over schools starting back amid the pandemic, and in it, she’s asking educational leaders to follow a very specific set of safety measures.

Weather

Marco becomes a hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday.

News

Bear Creek Missionary Baptist hands out more than 100 backpacks to help local students

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Volunteers from a local church, Bear Creek Missionary Baptist, handed out more than 100 book bags filled with supplies.

Latest News

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura expected to reach Gulf of Mexico early this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

News

Citizen Advisory Council holds its first workshop on use of force

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Citizens Advisory Council for the Tallahassee Police Department hosted their first official workshop Saturday.

News

19-year-old man charged with homicide after shooting at Alabama Street convenience store

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested La’Darrius Campbell, 19, and has charged him with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 23 - Morning Update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Higher rain chances will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the start of the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

National

Jobless Americans Surviving On Less Than $200 A Week In Some States

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami
Millions of laid-off Americans are now trying to pay for housing, put food on the table and pay other expenses only on state unemployment benefits — a weekly cut of at least half in every state.

National

House approves additional $25 billion for U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grace Segers
The House of Representatives on Saturday approved an additional $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service and the reversal of recent operational changes that critics say delayed mail delivery.