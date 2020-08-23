Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office employee dies from COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Severia Franklin was a long-time employee of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office. Her co-workers learned about her passing early in the day Sunday.

According to a statement from GCSO, Franklin spent several weeks in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 prior to her death.

In a quote sent to WCTV, the Sheriff said:

“Mrs. Franklin was a beloved member of our Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office family and she will be truly missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing her. We ask the entire Gadsden County community to lift up Mrs. Franklin’s entire family in prayer and honor her by continuing to do our part to stop the spread of this terrible virus.”

