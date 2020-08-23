Hannah’s Saturday, August 22nd evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We’re continuing to monitor Tropical Storms Marco and Laura as they travel closer to the Gulf of Mexico. The current forecast keeps Laura and Marco to the west of the Big Bend and South Georgia. However, the WCTV Pinpoint Weather team will continue to monitor the storms and provide updates to the forecast.

Sunday is looking like a gray day across our area with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the details.

