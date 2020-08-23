Advertisement

Large fire rips through Philadelphia warehouse

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Massive flames were ripping through a large warehouse early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.

News outlets report more than 200 firefighters were battling the flames, including some on ladder trucks.

There was no immediate cause of the fire. At least one firefighter was reported injured.

Images from the scene show flames shooting into the sky with large plumes of smoke wafting above. The fire reportedly started around 2 a.m.

