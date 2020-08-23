Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 23 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will remain elevated as a weak surface trough of low pressure hangs around the region as well as a departing upper-level trough moves through the area. There were showers moving through the eastern Big Bend and coastal areas Sunday morning, but more rain is expected later on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s with rain probability at 70%.

High moisture along with the possibility of rain from Tropical Storm Marco will keep rain chances high again to start the work week. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees. Marco is not expected to have a direct impact on the Big Bend and South Georgia, but there could be coastal impacts with higher risk of rip currents as well as not-so-great boating conditions in the Gulf this week.

Rain chances will drop slightly to 50 and 60 percent during the week with highs near 90 to the lower 90s.

