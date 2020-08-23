South Georgia doctor speaks out in concern over schools reopening

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A prominent South Georgia doctor wrote an open letter addressing her concerns over schools starting back amid the pandemic, and in it, she’s asking educational leaders to follow a very specific set of safety measures.

Linda Walden, M.D., F.A.A.F.P. has been a family physician in Thomasville for almost 30 years.

Most recently, she says she’s seen firsthand the “anxiety, depression and stress” going back to school during the global health crisis has piled on parents, students and staff alike.

“Many of the parents and the teachers, I got calls, even some members on the Board of Education were concerned that not much was being done to make sure that they curtail the spread of COVID-19 when school opens in another couple of weeks,” she told WCTV. “I knew I had to do something.”

Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter of concern regarding schools reopening amid pandemic. (WCTV)

Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter addressing concern over schools reopening amid pandemic. (WCTV)

In her note, she’s calling on school officials to:

Mandate face masks and require they be worn throughout the entire day

Hold school-wide COVID-19 testing for all students, staff and families prior to first day of class

Arrange for teachers to transition through the halls between classes instead of students

Leave classroom doors open at all times to reduce touch-points

Have students eat lunch at their desks or seated six feet apart outdoors

Sanitize desks, doorknobs, bathrooms, etc. frequently throughout the day

Hire a professional cleaning company to fog the schools at the end of each day

Dr. Walden believes mass-testing prior to the start of the school year will help prevent a potential spread and subsequent school closure.

“Don’t wait until school starts,” she said. “Then you got all these cases of the virus spreading, and now you gotta close the school…We don’t want these things happening in our communities. We want to prevent them from happening.”

And with flu season approaching, Dr. Walden describes the health risk as a “double-whammy”.

In order to get a handle on the outbreak, she says it will take each and every community member doing their own part by getting tested for COVID-19, getting a flu vaccine and following safety precautions like wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

“It’s [The U.S. is] one of the wealthiest countries in the world and, sadly, one of the sickest in the world: the unhealthiest,” she said. “Health is wealth. But unfortunately, for America, that is not the case…We have got to change that.”

In writing her letter, she says she felt inspired by the freedom fighter and civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis who passed away last month.

“He was truly a hero of mine,” she said. “He often has said, you know, when you see something wrong, you gotta do something, you gotta say something, you gotta act. You can’t just complain and move on. You gotta make a difference. You gotta change it for the better.”

According to her bio, Dr. Walden became the first-ever female physician and African American Chief of Staff at Grady General Hospital in Cairo.

A relative of Jackie Robinson, she was responsible for having Georgia Highway 93 renamed to Jackie Robinson Memorial Parkway.

She was recently elected to serve on the National Medical Association Board of Trustees, the nation's oldest and largest African American medical association.

The organization represents more than 50,000 physicians and patients of color on a mission to eliminate healthcare disparities and improve equality for African Americans, under-served and disadvantaged.

