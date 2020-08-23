Advertisement

South Georgia doctor speaks out in concern over schools reopening

Family physician Dr. Linda Walden speaks with WCTV about her open letter addressing concern over schools starting back.
Family physician Dr. Linda Walden speaks with WCTV about her open letter addressing concern over schools starting back.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A prominent South Georgia doctor wrote an open letter addressing her concerns over schools starting back amid the pandemic, and in it, she’s asking educational leaders to follow a very specific set of safety measures.

Linda Walden, M.D., F.A.A.F.P. has been a family physician in Thomasville for almost 30 years.

Most recently, she says she’s seen firsthand the “anxiety, depression and stress” going back to school during the global health crisis has piled on parents, students and staff alike.

“Many of the parents and the teachers, I got calls, even some members on the Board of Education were concerned that not much was being done to make sure that they curtail the spread of COVID-19 when school opens in another couple of weeks,” she told WCTV. “I knew I had to do something.”

Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter of concern regarding schools reopening amid pandemic.
Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter of concern regarding schools reopening amid pandemic.(WCTV)
Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter addressing concern over schools reopening amid pandemic.
Dr. Linda Walden writes open letter addressing concern over schools reopening amid pandemic.(WCTV)

In her note, she’s calling on school officials to:

  • Mandate face masks and require they be worn throughout the entire day
  • Hold school-wide COVID-19 testing for all students, staff and families prior to first day of class
  • Arrange for teachers to transition through the halls between classes instead of students
  • Leave classroom doors open at all times to reduce touch-points
  • Have students eat lunch at their desks or seated six feet apart outdoors
  • Sanitize desks, doorknobs, bathrooms, etc. frequently throughout the day
  • Hire a professional cleaning company to fog the schools at the end of each day

Dr. Walden believes mass-testing prior to the start of the school year will help prevent a potential spread and subsequent school closure.

“Don’t wait until school starts,” she said. “Then you got all these cases of the virus spreading, and now you gotta close the school…We don’t want these things happening in our communities. We want to prevent them from happening.”

And with flu season approaching, Dr. Walden describes the health risk as a “double-whammy”.

In order to get a handle on the outbreak, she says it will take each and every community member doing their own part by getting tested for COVID-19, getting a flu vaccine and following safety precautions like wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing your hands.

“It’s [The U.S. is] one of the wealthiest countries in the world and, sadly, one of the sickest in the world: the unhealthiest,” she said. “Health is wealth. But unfortunately, for America, that is not the case…We have got to change that.”

In writing her letter, she says she felt inspired by the freedom fighter and civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis who passed away last month.

“He was truly a hero of mine,” she said. “He often has said, you know, when you see something wrong, you gotta do something, you gotta say something, you gotta act. You can’t just complain and move on. You gotta make a difference. You gotta change it for the better.”

According to her bio, Dr. Walden became the first-ever female physician and African American Chief of Staff at Grady General Hospital in Cairo.

A relative of Jackie Robinson, she was responsible for having Georgia Highway 93 renamed to Jackie Robinson Memorial Parkway.

She was recently elected to serve on the National Medical Association Board of Trustees, the nation's oldest and largest African American medical association.

The organization represents more than 50,000 physicians and patients of color on a mission to eliminate healthcare disparities and improve equality for African Americans, under-served and disadvantaged.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Marco becomes a hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday.

News

Bear Creek Missionary Baptist hands out more than 100 backpacks to help local students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
Volunteers from a local church, Bear Creek Missionary Baptist, handed out more than 100 book bags filled with supplies.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura expected to reach Gulf of Mexico early this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

News

Citizen Advisory Council holds its first workshop on use of force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Citizens Advisory Council for the Tallahassee Police Department hosted their first official workshop Saturday.

Latest News

News

19-year-old man charged with homicide after shooting at Alabama Street convenience store

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Will Desautelle
The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested La’Darrius Campbell, 19, and has charged him with homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 23 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Higher rain chances will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the start of the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

National

Jobless Americans Surviving On Less Than $200 A Week In Some States

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami
Millions of laid-off Americans are now trying to pay for housing, put food on the table and pay other expenses only on state unemployment benefits — a weekly cut of at least half in every state.

National

House approves additional $25 billion for U.S. Postal Service

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Segers
The House of Representatives on Saturday approved an additional $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service and the reversal of recent operational changes that critics say delayed mail delivery.

News

GDOT discovers rare plants ahead of road project

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The discovery of a rare, state-protected plant species growing along Georgia Highway 31 could lead to more legwork for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s upcoming project.

News

Back to school woes in Wakulla County

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
In most places, the decision had been left up to the parents to decide between face-to-face or virtual learning, but one woman in Wakulla County said she is learning the hard way that changing her mind, is not quite that easy.