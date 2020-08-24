City of Tallahassee sends utility crews to Louisiana as part of mutual aid agreement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - City of Tallahassee electric utility crews left around 8:00 a.m. Monday to assist Lafayette, Louisiana utilities as part of a mutual aid agreement.

The Louisiana area is in the path of major storms, Marco and Laura.

The City had to make modifications to its usual process to keep its 25-person crew isolated from the crews in Louisiana. Normally, they would embed together, but due to COVID-19, they have to work separately.

On the positive side, the two cities have a long history of working together.

Tallahassee crews have gone to Lafayette five times since 2005, and Louisiana crews have come to Tallahassee twice.

Employees say they now know the Louisiana system pretty well.

“We’ve got a pretty good relationship with them, they’re always willing to lend a hand and come over here. They’re usually one of the first ones calling and asking if we need help!” said Heath Gebhart, the Supervisor of Electric Power Delivery for the City.

Gebhart says the number one key is safety.

General Manager of Electric Utility Rob McGarrah told WCTV last Friday that it would not be unusual for mutual aid to go both ways, with a City needing and giving crews; however, Tallahassee does not expect any crews at this time, due to the westward path of the storms.

