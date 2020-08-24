Florida Supreme Court creates supervised practice program for bar applicants
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Supreme Court announced Monday it has created a practice program that will allow some applicants for the August 2020 bar exam work in the law during the pandemic. In this program, the applicants will work under the supervision of license attorneys.
The program will operate until the results of the February 2021 bar exam have been released for 30 days.
“It creates a way for applicants to work despite delays caused by pandemic conditions and online testing failures,” the court said.
The Florida Board of Bar Examiners will establish the program by the end of August, the release said.
You can read the application procedure in the court order below or at this link:
08 24 2020 Supervised Practice Progam by WCTV Digital Team on Scribd
The court said the board is still working on details for the rescheduled exam coming up in October.
