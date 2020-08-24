Advertisement

Havana church celebrating diversity through faith

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The pastor of Greater Faith Temple in Havana is helping young people celebrate racial diversity and inclusion.

Organizers say the church’s “Youth Rally” is an outlet for people to use their faith to show the importance of expanding their mind for a simple goal: unity.

Jimmy Salters, the pastor of Greater Faith Temple, tells WCTV he hopes the message will open the doors for people to continue having this discussion.

“We want them to be prepared to learn to work together in the community and the church and that’s what this is all about. So they can elevate their thinking and their life to meet the challenges of tomorrow,” said Salters.

Salters says they plan to hold another event similar to Sunday’s in the future.

