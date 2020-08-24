Advertisement

Leon County athletics to cut school budgets 50%, football schedule model finalized

(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County athletic department will cut funds to school athletic departments by 50% this year, according to Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen.

Usually, the five LCS high schools receive $50,000 each, but this year, they will only receive $25,000. This decision was made because next year’s projected revenues are expected to be lower because of decreased sales tax revenue due to a slowing economy related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This money does not affect football, because the sport has the ability to raise enough money from ticket sales and fundraising to support itself.

“We’re doing that just like we did with relocating people in the county back at the beginning of the summer,” Hansen said. “We have to be frugal with our money and make sure what we have. Most of what we get for the money doesn’t go to the football it goes to other sports. That’s what the budget is mainly for.”

The county has also agreed on a football schedule model for 2020: The football schedules for the county schools will follow a six-game plus-one model.

Schools can play against public and private schools inside the county and have an off week or schedule another game.

“Some [football teams] have seven because they could fill in an open date,” Hansen said. “Leon has seven games, they don’t have an open date. Most have six with an open date. Some are going to pick up a game, if they can.”

As far as the other sports, volleyball is close to finalizing a schedule; teams can play matches as early as three days after the September 11 start date.

Sports such as swimming and cross country are still looking for facilities because the public, county facilities are closed. Boys golf is set to go, due to county courses being open.

All Leon County Schools are expected to opt-in to the state series. The deadline to report a decision to the Florida High School Activities Association is Sept. 18.

Hansen and the high school athletic directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss fans, the bands, and whether cheerleaders will be allowed at football games. Cheerleaders will also be able to start practice on Sept. 11.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Seminoles

Seminoles garner votes in first preseason AP poll of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida State Seminoles are on the outside looking in to the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 football season, released Monday.

Nfl

13K mask-wearing fans allowed to attend Miami Dolphins home opener at Hard Rock Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CBSMiami Staff
Dolphins fans will be allowed to attend the 2020 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, but 13,000 fans is the maximum number.

GHSA

Brooks County volleyball hopes tough non-area schedule pays off

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
The Brooks County volleyball team is off to an 0-4 start, but spirits are high in Trojan Country.

Seminoles

Florida State volleyball preparing for fall season admist uncertainty

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State volleyball is back on the court as the head coach admits there is a lot of uncertainty around this season.

Latest News

GHSA

‘We’re ready to go’: Despite pandemic delays, Bearcats feel ready for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Bainbridge head coach Jeff Littleton says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they have had to add some length to some practices to get the offensive and defensive schemes installed.

Sports

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

FHSAA

Florida High’s Harvey makes verbal commitment to Auburn

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida High safety Ahmari Harvey has given his verbal commitment to Auburn University.

GHSA

Thomas County Central volleyball aims to return to state while replacing 11 seniors

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Head coach Lisa Guyton says those seniors were the ones who helped start the program.

GHSA

Perception of height the one thing holding Brooks County quarterback from going Division I

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Brooks County has one of the top quarterbacks in the state and the only thing holding him back is something he cannot control.

Sports

FSU football adds non-conference opponent for 2020 season

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
Florida State has rounded out their 2020 football schedule.