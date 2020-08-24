Leon County athletics to cut school budgets 50%, football schedule model finalized

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County athletic department will cut funds to school athletic departments by 50% this year, according to Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen.

Usually, the five LCS high schools receive $50,000 each, but this year, they will only receive $25,000. This decision was made because next year’s projected revenues are expected to be lower because of decreased sales tax revenue due to a slowing economy related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This money does not affect football, because the sport has the ability to raise enough money from ticket sales and fundraising to support itself.

“We’re doing that just like we did with relocating people in the county back at the beginning of the summer,” Hansen said. “We have to be frugal with our money and make sure what we have. Most of what we get for the money doesn’t go to the football it goes to other sports. That’s what the budget is mainly for.”

The county has also agreed on a football schedule model for 2020: The football schedules for the county schools will follow a six-game plus-one model.

Schools can play against public and private schools inside the county and have an off week or schedule another game.

“Some [football teams] have seven because they could fill in an open date,” Hansen said. “Leon has seven games, they don’t have an open date. Most have six with an open date. Some are going to pick up a game, if they can.”

As far as the other sports, volleyball is close to finalizing a schedule; teams can play matches as early as three days after the September 11 start date.

Sports such as swimming and cross country are still looking for facilities because the public, county facilities are closed. Boys golf is set to go, due to county courses being open.

All Leon County Schools are expected to opt-in to the state series. The deadline to report a decision to the Florida High School Activities Association is Sept. 18.

Hansen and the high school athletic directors are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss fans, the bands, and whether cheerleaders will be allowed at football games. Cheerleaders will also be able to start practice on Sept. 11.

