Rainfall from Marco breaks record in Apalachicola

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Bend saw lots of rain Sunday night. If you’re wondering if any of this came from now-tropical storm Marco, the answer is yes.

In fact, rain from Marco actually broke a record in Apalachicola.

Heavy rainfall swept across the Big Bend Sunday as plumes of moisture from Marco moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Wind shear, or the change of wind speed and direction with height can break tropical storms apart, allowing showers and thunderstorms to separate from the system’s center, which is what happened to Marco Sunday night.

This rainfall broke the previous record for the most rainfall that ever fell on August 23 in Apalachicola, which was 2.54 inches in 1955.

Sunday, 7.85 inches was recorded in Apalachicola.

As rain continued overnight, an additional four inches fell by 7 a.m. Monday morning, a station in Apalachicola recorded almost 12 inches of rain.

This is just one example of how a tropical cyclone's impacts can stretch far beyond the cone issued by the National Hurricane Center.

“When you get a system that’s being strongly sheared like Cristobal was earlier this year or Marco, just yesterday, you can have impacts well away from that actual center of circulation,” Kelly Godsey, a senior surface hydrologist and meteorologist with the NWS in Tallahassee, explained.

Which is why it's important to always watch the forecast when storms move through the Gulf.

We’re just now entering the peak of hurricane season, which begins at the end of August and runs through October.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.