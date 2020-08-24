Rollover crash leaves two dead in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A single-vehicle rollover crash took two lives Sunday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

In a press release, TPD said the crash happened at the intersection of Conner Boulevard and Lone Feather Drive. Officers responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a Nissan Rogue overturned in the ditch, with two people inside no longer alive. The occupants were 23-year-old Chase Bean and 19-year-old Seth Nettles.

In the release, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell offered his condolences to the families “in this difficult time.”

TPD traffic homicide investigators are still investigating, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but didn’t speak with officers on scene to call 850-891-4200. They can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

