Advertisement

Rollover crash leaves two dead in Tallahassee

Two people are dead after a car crash near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line.
Two people are dead after a car crash near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line.(MGN)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A single-vehicle rollover crash took two lives Sunday morning, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

In a press release, TPD said the crash happened at the intersection of Conner Boulevard and Lone Feather Drive. Officers responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a Nissan Rogue overturned in the ditch, with two people inside no longer alive. The occupants were 23-year-old Chase Bean and 19-year-old Seth Nettles.

In the release, TPD Chief Lawrence Revell offered his condolences to the families “in this difficult time.”

TPD traffic homicide investigators are still investigating, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but didn’t speak with officers on scene to call 850-891-4200. They can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hannah’s 6 p.m. weather forecast

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Hannah's 6 p.m. Forecast

Weather

Hannah's 6 p.m. forecast

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Weather

Hurricane Marco expected to move northwest towards the Louisianna coastline

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Monday.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura expected to reach Gulf of Mexico early this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Laura is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Aug. 23 - Morning Update

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Higher rain chances will remain for the rest of the weekend, but what about the start of the new work week? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on the tropics.

Forecast

Hannah’s Saturday, August 22nd evening update

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Sunday is looking like a gray day across our area with a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the details.

Weather

Two Hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time? What would happen?

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop talks about the Fujiwhara Effect and what it means for these two storms - if they both make it into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Weather

Two Hurricanes in the Gulf at the same time? What would happen?

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:10 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Meteorologist Charles Roop discusses what Fujiwara Effect and what it means for these two storms - if they both make it into the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Satuday, Aug. 22 - Morning Update

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We could see more showers and storms to start the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and a check on Tropical Storm Laura and Marco.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Friday, August 21.