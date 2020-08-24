Seminoles garner votes in first preseason AP poll of 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are on the outside looking in to the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 football season, released Monday.

The Noles garnered six total votes.

ACC foe Clemson opens the season as the #1 team in the AP poll, followed by Ohio State (who will not play a fall season after the Big Ten postponed it), Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Florida Gators (#8) and the UCF Knights (#21) are the only two Florida teams ranked at the outset of the year.

The ACC sees two teams opening the year ranked; Clemson and North Carolina (#18). Notre Dame also comes in ranked, placing at #10. FSU plays all three teams this year.

The full AP Top 25 can be seen below or by clicking here.

Clemson Ohio State (will not play fall season) Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Penn State Florida Oregon (will not play fall season) Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin (will not play fall season) Texas A&M Texas Oklahoma State Michigan (will not play fall season) USC (will not play fall season) North Carolina Minnesota (will not play fall season) Cincinnati UCF Utah (will not play fall season) Iowa State Iowa (will not play fall season) Tennessee

