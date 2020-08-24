Seminoles garner votes in first preseason AP poll of 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles are on the outside looking in to the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 football season, released Monday.
The Noles garnered six total votes.
ACC foe Clemson opens the season as the #1 team in the AP poll, followed by Ohio State (who will not play a fall season after the Big Ten postponed it), Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma.
The Florida Gators (#8) and the UCF Knights (#21) are the only two Florida teams ranked at the outset of the year.
The ACC sees two teams opening the year ranked; Clemson and North Carolina (#18). Notre Dame also comes in ranked, placing at #10. FSU plays all three teams this year.
The full AP Top 25 can be seen below or by clicking here.
- Clemson
- Ohio State (will not play fall season)
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Penn State
- Florida
- Oregon (will not play fall season)
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Wisconsin (will not play fall season)
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan (will not play fall season)
- USC (will not play fall season)
- North Carolina
- Minnesota (will not play fall season)
- Cincinnati
- UCF
- Utah (will not play fall season)
- Iowa State
- Iowa (will not play fall season)
- Tennessee
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.