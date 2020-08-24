Advertisement

‘She made you feel special’: Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.
Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.

And at the age of 71, she contracted COVID-19, ultimately losing her life to the virus.

Heavy hearts and lots of emotion were displayed on Monday, by both family members and colleagues.

Besides being the first face you would see when walking through the double doors of the sheriff’s office, Franklin was a woman of faith, family and beloved by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Whatever she could do to be that helping hand, that spirit, that guide, she just had that passion. She just loved people. She loved life. She loved life,” said Felicia Bryant, the daughter of Franklin.

Bryant remembers her mother and role model as caring, nurturing, and full of joy. Franklin spent the last 31 days in the hospital fighting a virus that she never thought she would be prone too.

“She wore her mask,” shares Bryant, “But she still contracted COVID. And it was a fight. So don’t take it lightly.”

Bryant says her mother never displayed underlying health conditions. Even while ill, she mentions that she managed to bring light, “She had that smile that just would light up a room. She was just a loving selfless person and she loved the community and she loved helping anyone that she could who came upon her path.”

Lieutenant Anglie Hightower considers herself one of the lucky ones, who go to call Franklin more than just a colleague.

Knowing that she won’t be sitting at the front desk Monday morning, is a pain heavily felt, “We see it. We work with it and as front-liners, we work with it day in and day out,” shares Hightower, “And when it hits home as it has it’s a different feeling because even though we know it’s everywhere how it could be everywhere...it slithered in and took away someone as sweet as Mrs. Franklin.”

While the ‘jewel’ of the department will no longer be offering her joyous “Hellos,” those who knew her best, know that she will be smiling down, watching over.

“She made you feel special,” shares her daughter, “She made you feel loved and you felt her love. If you knew her, you felt the love.”

Franklin leaves behind four children and two grandchildren. Her daughters tell WCTV that they never expected their mother to lose her life in this way. They ask that everyone take the necessary precautions not only to protect yourself but others like Franklin.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Leon County athletics to cut school budgets 50%, football schedule model finalized

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Leon County athletic department will cut funds to school athletic departments by 50% this year, according to Leon County Athletic Director Scott Hansen.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Judge sides with Florida’s largest teachers’ union in school reopening lawsuit

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WTSP 10 Tampa Bay
A judge has sided with Florida’s largest teachers’ union in its battle with the state over school reopening plans.

Seminoles

Seminoles garner votes in first preseason AP poll of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida State Seminoles are on the outside looking in to the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020 football season, released Monday.

Latest News

News

Florida Supreme Court creates supervised practice program for bar applicants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The Florida Board of Bar Examiners will establish the program by the end of August, the release said.

News

Tallahassee playgrounds open to public again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
The city says people who use the playgrounds should follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura continues to move through Caribbean

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
At 8 a.m. Monday, Laura was about 125 miles east southeast of Cayo Largo.

News

Havana church celebrating diversity through faith

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Jimmy Salters, the pastor of Greater Faith Temple, tells WCTV he hopes the message will open the doors for people to continue having this discussion.

News

Havana church celebrating diversity through faith

Updated: 5 hours ago
The pastor of Greater Faith Temple in Havana is helping young people celebrate racial diversity and inclusion.

News

Zoom outage affects Tallahassee campuses on 1st day of class

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Hudak
Students and faculty at Florida State University began reporting issues with Zoom around 9 a.m.