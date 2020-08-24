‘She made you feel special’: Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.

And at the age of 71, she contracted COVID-19, ultimately losing her life to the virus.

Heavy hearts and lots of emotion were displayed on Monday, by both family members and colleagues.

Besides being the first face you would see when walking through the double doors of the sheriff’s office, Franklin was a woman of faith, family and beloved by those who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Whatever she could do to be that helping hand, that spirit, that guide, she just had that passion. She just loved people. She loved life. She loved life,” said Felicia Bryant, the daughter of Franklin.

Bryant remembers her mother and role model as caring, nurturing, and full of joy. Franklin spent the last 31 days in the hospital fighting a virus that she never thought she would be prone too.

“She wore her mask,” shares Bryant, “But she still contracted COVID. And it was a fight. So don’t take it lightly.”

Bryant says her mother never displayed underlying health conditions. Even while ill, she mentions that she managed to bring light, “She had that smile that just would light up a room. She was just a loving selfless person and she loved the community and she loved helping anyone that she could who came upon her path.”

Lieutenant Anglie Hightower considers herself one of the lucky ones, who go to call Franklin more than just a colleague.

Knowing that she won’t be sitting at the front desk Monday morning, is a pain heavily felt, “We see it. We work with it and as front-liners, we work with it day in and day out,” shares Hightower, “And when it hits home as it has it’s a different feeling because even though we know it’s everywhere how it could be everywhere...it slithered in and took away someone as sweet as Mrs. Franklin.”

While the ‘jewel’ of the department will no longer be offering her joyous “Hellos,” those who knew her best, know that she will be smiling down, watching over.

“She made you feel special,” shares her daughter, “She made you feel loved and you felt her love. If you knew her, you felt the love.”

Franklin leaves behind four children and two grandchildren. Her daughters tell WCTV that they never expected their mother to lose her life in this way. They ask that everyone take the necessary precautions not only to protect yourself but others like Franklin.

