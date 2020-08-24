Tallahassee group delivers free groceries to those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Food Not Bombs Tallahassee delivered free groceries Sunday to people in need of resources in the Tallahassee community.

The group turned to social media to ask those looking for help getting food or other necessities to reach out to them and their items will be delivered.

One member told WCTV the organization believes that everyone has a right to food.

“It’s just about food solidarity. We don’t call it charity we just think everyone deserves to eat, no questions ask,” said Geoff Perkins.

Perkins says he wants to reach as many people in the community as he can and hates to see others go without their needs.

“The idea of people being in my neighborhood not eating, honestly, that just depresses me and I don’t want that,” exclaimed Perkins. “So anyway that I can help and anyway my friends can help, you know, I think it just makes us all happy that we’re trying our best.”

The group is asking for a helping hand to reach every person that doesn’t have access to everyday resources. The say they will continue to have food shares as well as other events in the coming weeks.

