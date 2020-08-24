Tallahassee playgrounds open to public again
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee announced Friday that city playgrounds are open to the public again.
The announcement was made on the city’s Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs Facebook page.
The city says people who use the playgrounds should follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene.
Before this announcement, playgrounds had been closed in Tallahassee since March 23.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.