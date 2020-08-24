Advertisement

Tallahassee playgrounds open to public again

By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee announced Friday that city playgrounds are open to the public again.

The announcement was made on the city’s Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs Facebook page.

City playgrounds are now available for use - While enjoying the City's playgrounds, please follow CDC safety guidelines, and remember to always Play Safe. Play Smart.

Posted by City of Tallahassee - Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs on Friday, August 21, 2020

The city says people who use the playgrounds should follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal hygiene.

Before this announcement, playgrounds had been closed in Tallahassee since March 23.

