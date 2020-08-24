University of Florida removes confederate monument in St. Augustine

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WCJB) - A confederate monument is no longer standing in St. Augustine.

The William Loring memorial was removed overnight. The memorial to the Confederate general stood on University of Florida property in downtown St. Augustine.

“As the manager of the property on which the monument to Gen. William Loring stands, the University of Florida has received correspondence from the descendants of Gen. Loring indicating their desire for the relocation of the monument and Gen. Loring’s remains, which are interred beneath,” said UF spokesman Steve Orlando in a statement. “The university will honor the family’s wishes. The monument is being moved to property that belongs to a private landowner. Gen. Loring’s remains will be re-interred in a cemetery in St. Augustine and will be treated with respect and dignity. The relocations will be carried out by the appropriate archaeological and historical experts and a licensed funeral home director. "

Orlando says the university president made a statement in June about the removal of the Confederate memorials and monuments from all Florida property.

