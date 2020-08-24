Advertisement

Vacationers enjoy Saint George Island ahead of tropical storms

High surf waves crash on Saint George Island ahead of tropical storms
High surf waves crash on Saint George Island ahead of tropical storms(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - White caps were crashing across Saint George Island on Sunday, but the big waves were not scaring away many beach goers.

As tropical storms head towards the Gulf of Mexico, Franklin County officials say they're prepared for any potential storm impacts. But many vacationers on the island are staying put.

On Sunday several families made the most of breaks in the rain to enjoy fishing, swimming and lounging on the beach.

“We have our paddle boards and our kayaks, and we’re ready to rock,” said Michael Stephens. Stephens and his family are visiting the island from Atlanta, and says they’re ready.

"It's cake. It's good, it's subsiding and we're safe," Stephens said. "We're good to go."

Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says while they’re not expecting much impact from the tropical storms, emergency personnel have been prepared since the start of the season and will be ready if anything changes.

