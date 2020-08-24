Advertisement

Zoom outage affects FSU and TCC campuses on 1st day of class

(WCTV)
By Michael Hudak
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University and Tallahassee Community College are feeling the effects of a mass Zoom outage. The video communication app’s blackout has disrupted FSU and TCC’s first day of classes.

Students and faculty at Florida State University began reporting issues with Zoom around 9 a.m. 

The situation has escalated to such a degree that TCC announced that students will not be punished for missing assignments on the first day of classes, specifically citing issues with Canvas, a course management system for universities. 

Zoom released the following statement Monday morning:

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

The mass outages with Zoom and Canvas have exacerbated an already complicated situation at universities across the United States, as students and faculty adjust to online classes and ever-changing schedules. 

