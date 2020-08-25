Advertisement

Asteroid to brush close to the Earth on the day before Election Day

This illustration shows asteroid 2020 QG's trajectory bending during its close approach to Earth. The asteroid is the closest known non-impacting asteroid ever detected. The asteroid passed by 1,830 miles (2,945 kilometers) above the southern Indian Ocean on Aug. 16. Another tiny asteroid will approach Earth on Nov. 2, but it's highly unlikely to make impact.
This illustration shows asteroid 2020 QG's trajectory bending during its close approach to Earth. The asteroid is the closest known non-impacting asteroid ever detected. The asteroid passed by 1,830 miles (2,945 kilometers) above the southern Indian Ocean on Aug. 16. Another tiny asteroid will approach Earth on Nov. 2, but it's highly unlikely to make impact.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As if 2020 wasn’t wild enough, NASA is now monitoring an asteroid that will come close to earth the day before the U.S. election.

The agency says the asteroid is named 2018VP1. It was first identified from Palomar Observatory in San Diego County in November 2018.

Its diameter is about 6.5 feet, according to NASA's data.

The object will come close to the atmosphere, but the probability of it impacting Earth is very small at just 0.41%.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Father of man shot by Kenosha, Wis., police says son is paralyzed from waist down

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of a Black man who was shot, apparently in the back, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down.

News

Classes begin at Florida State University

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Students at Florida State University started hitting the books Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

National

AP-NORC poll: Many in US shoring up finances amid downturn

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The findings highlight the unique nature of the current crisis.

National

Hurricane Laura forms, bears down on Gulf Coast

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura entered the warm and deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, gathering strength on a path to hit the U.S. coastline early Thursday as a major hurricane that could unleash a surge of seawater higher than a basketball hoop and swamp entire towns.

News

Protecting the “FAMUly:” Florida A&M students return to class

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Florida A&M’s vibrant campus life and community is slowly awakening this week, with students back in classrooms. But the experience is unlike anything FAMU has seen before.

Latest News

News

Lanier County schools open for new year amidst pandemic

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The new school year is underway in Lanier County, but as is the case in many school districts, there are a lot of changes.

News

Leon County Schools hold virtual town hall as lead up to school year hits home stretch

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Recording of WCTV's 11 p.m. show.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 25, 2020

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 25, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: August 25, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 24, 2020.

News

What's Brewing? August 25, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.