Bulldogs hoping they’ve found answer in replacing all-state kicker

Thomasville Football
Thomasville Football(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomasville Bulldogs have to replace arguably the best kicker in the school’s history.

Jurston Waldrop was a first-team all-state selection last year. He was a big offensive weapon for head coach Zach Grage.

The kicking game is not usually an area that is exciting to talk about, but late in the fourth quarter of a playoff game, your kicker becomes very important. Grage says he thinks he has found Waldrop’s replacement.

”That was a lot of production we are having to replace and that’s one that people don’t really ask about is special teams, so we have to find a kicker,” Grage said. “Right now, Austin Chastain is probably the guy. I think he’ll be good. I think it’s just going to be a little bit before we get ready for the non-Jurston Waldrop days. On paper, we should have a pretty good squad coming out.”

Thomasville starts the season on September 4 at Brooks County.

