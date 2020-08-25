Businesses excited for college students’ return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The return of college students to Tallahassee has been good news overall for nearby businesses.

Many tell WCTV they struggled last spring when students did not return from spring break; they’re excited to have the students back.

Most businesses say students have primarily been respectful of the mask mandate and have been eating and shopping in small groups.

Campus Greek and Embroidery Shop is fashioning a new normal.

“We’ve had to kind of monitor the door a little bit, make sure not too many people are coming in at once, everyone’s been really great with wearing masks,” said owner Lawrence Greco. “Last spring we definitely slowed down a little bit, but we adapted and managed, so we’re still here!”

The business has a limit on five customers inside at a time.

“It’s been crazy, so going from not seeing a lot of people to seeing a lot of people was a bit different,” said employee and FSU student Jasmin Newsome.

“We definitely saw an influx of parents coming through the store which was great, buying for the new sorority members,” said Greco.

Other shops say business has been difficult since students left in the spring.

“Summer’s slow too normally, but it was especially slow this year,” said Hannah Lewis, a part owner at Tally + Fin.

Lewis says she’s excited students are back in town and shopping at her store.

“The past week we’ve seen a rise of customers in the store, which has been like seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Lewis.

Not every business is feeling the boost; next door, Brooklyn Water Bagels still has “Closed Until Further Notice” signs in the windows.

On Gaines Street, I Heart Mac and Cheese opened about three months ago, in the middle of the pandemic. The restaurant is a chain with locations in South Florida and Texas; this is their first Tallahassee spot.

“Oh my god, like, it was so scary! We did not know what to expect!” said General Manager Stephanie Downer.

She’s been pleasantly surprised by students’ appetites.

“The line has been like, out the door!” said Downer.

Downer says most students have automatically complied with the mask mandate, but some need to be reminded.

“They’ll come in and be like, ‘Oh I just want to put my shirt over my face,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s a health issue,’” said Downer. “I just want to make sure my employees are safe, just as well as the guests in the store.”

Leon County’s mask mandate for inside of businesses is still in effect; most stores and restaurants had signs in their doors and windows reminding customers.

