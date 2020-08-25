Advertisement

Carrabelle and Wakulla County receive grant funded artificial reefs

New artificial reefs have made their way to Wakulla and Franklin counties, the Organization for Artificial Reefs announced in a press release Tuesday.
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New artificial reefs have made their way to Wakulla and Franklin counties, the Organization for Artificial Reefs announced in a press release Tuesday.

Both reefs are nearby local marinas and boat ramps.

“Research continues to show the positive benefits of reef construction for both marine life and marine based economies throughout the world,” said Alan Richardson, OAR Coordinator.

More than 310 tons of materials were dropped in 30 feet of water near marker 24, which is nine miles south of Ochlockonee Bat, on August 19, the release said. The materials consisted of repurposed concrete slabs and culverts, which were the remains of the recently renovated Port Panacea dock. The concrete was placed by four separate patch reefs in the Glen Peel Memorial Reef.

Florid Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Artificial Reef Program divers inspected the materials placed at the site, OAR says.

OAR volunteers monitored the deployment of the second reef on August 20, about 10 miles south of St. Teresa Beach. A mix of concrete reef balls, cubes and pancakes were dropped in separate groups around the Price’s Point central patch reef. The Price’s Point Reef was deployed in 2016, according to OAR.

“Reef balls are designed to mimic natural habitat for a wide variety of sea organisms, ranging from marine algae to bottom-dwelling fish, such as grouper,” the release said.

Each project was funded with a $60,000 grant FWC approved in 2019. Coleen Marine, Inc., did the deployment work for the reefs.

“OAR is proud and thankful to contribute to our local coastal economy and to the Big Bend marine environment,” the release said. “We encourage anyone interested in the locations or other information about these reefs or the work of OAR to visit www.OARReefs.org or email us at oar@oarreefs.org.”

