Census facing challenges in final month of count

By Jake Stofan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Census Bureau data shows Florida still lags behind the national response rate by seven percent.

Now, as census workers attempt to follow up on nonrespondent households, they face a new challenge.

One out of three census workers have either quit or didn’t show up for the job and that’s going to make it even harder to count historically underrepresented communities.

The Census Bureau reports that is has counted seven out of 10 Floridians so far, but time is running out.

The deadline to finish is September 30.

“Time is running out, but it’s not too late,” said Assistant Regional Census Manager Marilyn Stephens.

Reaching that hurdle will be difficult; one-third of census workers have either quit or didn’t show up for the job.

The Bureau said it’s making up for the lost staff with longer shifts.

“We may not need as many people because we don’t look at our work in terms of bodies, it’s more that we look at it in terms of staff hours,” said Stephens.

But the lower-than-anticipated workforce is of great concern to State Rep. Anna Eskamani.

She’s worried it’s those who could benefit the most from being counted who are most likely to go unreported.

“Especially in our communities of color and our communities that have been most directly impacted by COVID-19, which tends to be lower-income,” said Eskamani.

The Census Bureau told us even in a normal year, lower-income and minority groups are often less likely to return their census due to an inherent distrust of government.

But the Bureau asserts there’s nothing to fear.

Census information is highly confidential.

“That means no police, no FBI, no CIA. Not even the IRS,” said Stephens.

Eskamani added even a resident’s immigration status won’t be revealed in the census.

“When it comes to the U.S. Census, it does not matter. You will not be asked to disclose your documentation status,” said Eskamani.

And the census count won’t only influence funding for communities, but also the state’s representation in Congress with the potential of adding or taking away seats in the House.

It’s not too late to fill out your census form.

You can either return it by mail, over the phone by calling 844-330-2020 or, for the first time ever, you can respond online.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

