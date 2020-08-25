Classes begin at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Florida State University started hitting the books Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

Classes began on Monday for students both online and in-person. This is the first time since spring break the university is offering any type of in-person classes.

Campus sidewalks and greens started filling with students Monday. While it’s more activity the campus has seen in months, several students say it’s only a fraction of what it usually looks like on the first day of classes.

“Campus is completely dead, like no one is on campus anymore,” said senior Chad Tyne. “Campus is supposed to be swarming, it’s like shoulder to shoulder through classes, like there’s thousands of kids on campus.”

Tyne is taking a mix of online and in-person classes this semester. He says while the year already feels drastically different, he’s relieved to be back.

“It’s nice to be able to get back into just kind of schedule your day around something again,” Tyne said. “That’s the most relieving thing about it, to finally feel like I know what I’m doing.”

For Junior Gabriellee Raney, all her classes are still online, but she says it's still worth being back on campus after a tough spring semester.

"Taking it online, I did not like it. It just got more distracting," Raney said. "Especially with going back home and my mom, also having her online working from home."

Students walked through campus socially distant and masked up. Freshman Adam Bowling says he’s still trying to make the best of it, even though it’s not quite the full ‘first-year’ college experience.

"I feel like I'm getting a fraction of it. I'm getting to meet new people, hang out with people, going to the gym, joining some clubs," Bowling said. "But at the same time you're missing out on the in-person classes."

This year, the university is requiring all students and staff to wear masks whenever inside any buildings on campus, as well as anytime social distancing cannot be maintained.

To help students and staff follow the CDC recommended guidelines, the FSU Division of Student Affairs is handing out free masks on campus for the next two weeks.

On Monday, several students stopped by the table on Landis Green to take advantage of the program.

Several students say they support the university's added safety measures, but have some concerns about students taking them seriously.

"For the most part I think they're good, but some students are not going to follow them, which is unfortunate," Bowling said. "I just hope everyone follows these measures because the more we follow it, the quicker we can open up and get back to normal."

Tables will be set up at Landis Green and Langford Green Monday through Friday through the first two weeks of classes. Masks are also offered at the Civic Center, where the University is offering free COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

