Advertisement

Cook Co. church crosses vandalized, flipped upside down

A South Georgia church is getting support after their wood crosses were vandalized and flipped upside down.
A South Georgia church is getting support after their wood crosses were vandalized and flipped upside down.(Brad McVea, WALB News 10)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia church is getting support after their wood crosses were vandalized and flipped upside down.

The search is on for the suspects of this horrible act.

The area where it happened is meant for peaceful walks and prayer. It’s behind the Lenox Church of God and has been here for over three years. Pastor Brad McVea said the track is about a quarter-mile long.

And on Friday, it was turned upside down.

“We were just really kind of dumbfounded, shocked really,” said McVea.

McVea said he came to the faith walk late that afternoon and saw the crosses flipped and the signs with scriptures pulled out and tossed. He believes it happened sometime between noon and when got there.

He said neighbors next to the church walk the track daily. They told him when they were walking on Friday, there were about three men on the other side of the gate talking. The neighbors said they couldn’t understand them and they kept walking.

McVea said he assumes it could have been those three. He said the crosses are too heavy for someone to have done it alone.

“I want justice but I also want their hearts to be turned. For every crime, there is going to be consequences and we don’t get out of consequences but we also know that God protects us. He loves us and no matter what we do, he is always there for us. And I just want these guys to find what I have found and that is Jesus Christ. I want them to know who he is. Because the actions that they took, they don’t know him,” said McVea.

A police report was filed but there are no suspect descriptions.

McVea told WALB the church was overflowing with support from the community. And he’s grateful for that support to help rebuild the Faith Walk.

“It’s amazing to see especially in the times we are in today, what Satan meant for evil, God means for good. You see the goodness in people’s heart come out when something like this goes on. It encourages you,” McVea said.

He said they plan on putting up surveillance and property signs.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-4252.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee Police execute search warrant in connection to criminal investigation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
A strong presence of law enforcement in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood Monday night prompted a concerned viewer to reach out to WCTV.

News

Lanier County schools open for new year amidst pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The new school year is underway in Lanier County, but as is the case in many school districts, there are a lot of changes.

News

Classes begin at Florida State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students at Florida State University started hitting the books Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 24, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 24.

Latest News

News

Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.

News

State appeals after judge rules reopening schools order is unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The appeal invoked an automatic stay of the judges order on Monday.

News

City of Tallahassee sends utility crews to Louisiana as part of mutual aid agreement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee electric utility crews left around 8:00 a.m. Monday to assist Lafayette, Louisiana utilities as part of a mutual aid agreement.

State

Hospitality industry cautions against minimum wage hike during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has predicted the wage hike would cause one out of three Florida restaurants to close for good.

News

Rainfall from Marco breaks record in Apalachicola

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Heavy rainfall swept across the Big Bend Sunday as plumes of moisture from Marco moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.

News

‘She made you feel special’: Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.