Cook Co. church crosses vandalized, flipped upside down

LENOX, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia church is getting support after their wood crosses were vandalized and flipped upside down.

The search is on for the suspects of this horrible act.

The area where it happened is meant for peaceful walks and prayer. It’s behind the Lenox Church of God and has been here for over three years. Pastor Brad McVea said the track is about a quarter-mile long.

And on Friday, it was turned upside down.

“We were just really kind of dumbfounded, shocked really,” said McVea.

McVea said he came to the faith walk late that afternoon and saw the crosses flipped and the signs with scriptures pulled out and tossed. He believes it happened sometime between noon and when got there.

He said neighbors next to the church walk the track daily. They told him when they were walking on Friday, there were about three men on the other side of the gate talking. The neighbors said they couldn’t understand them and they kept walking.

McVea said he assumes it could have been those three. He said the crosses are too heavy for someone to have done it alone.

“I want justice but I also want their hearts to be turned. For every crime, there is going to be consequences and we don’t get out of consequences but we also know that God protects us. He loves us and no matter what we do, he is always there for us. And I just want these guys to find what I have found and that is Jesus Christ. I want them to know who he is. Because the actions that they took, they don’t know him,” said McVea.

A police report was filed but there are no suspect descriptions.

McVea told WALB the church was overflowing with support from the community. And he’s grateful for that support to help rebuild the Faith Walk.

“It’s amazing to see especially in the times we are in today, what Satan meant for evil, God means for good. You see the goodness in people’s heart come out when something like this goes on. It encourages you,” McVea said.

He said they plan on putting up surveillance and property signs.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-4252.

