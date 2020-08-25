Fast start for Vikettes thanks to underclassmen pushing upperclassmen in practice

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lowndes Vikettes softball team is off to an impressive 5-1 start.

So far this season, the Vikettes have posted two shutouts.

In their five wins, Lowndes has not allowed an opponent to score more than two runs; the only blemish on their records comes at the hands of Houston County, which defeated Lowndes, 11-2.

Head coach Stewart Thomas says the competition in practice is why they are successful. There are several freshmen pushing upperclassmen for playing time.

”I remember being a freshman like yesterday,” senior pitcher Joiner Merritt said, “But now I’m here. This the last season. It goes by really fast. It’s really sad to think about, but I can’t be sad about it I know this is my last year. I have to enjoy it.”

Lowndes begins region play Thursday at Tift County.

