Advertisement

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Hurricane Laura strengthens, President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Bridget Bean, funds will be delivered directly to local governments. FEMA also has workers on the ground in local disaster zones.

“We have pre-staged and positioned people and resources, so before the storm hits, we have people there,” said Bean. “Once the storm arrives and moves away, we will be there to help the residents of those three states.”

Unfortunately, Bean says, there’s no playbook for storms that strike in the middle of a pandemic. Although these funds are separate from those provided to combat the coronavirus, Bean says on the ground, it’s up to local officials to make virus related preparations in hospitals, shelters, and so on.

“We issued guidance back in the late spring to our partners to help them be prepared to make those changes to their emergency plans in light of COVID-19,” said Bean.

Bean says FEMA is also using digital tools and social media to reduce face-to-face contact with storm victims.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

News

Franklin County Sheriff: St. George first responder dies trying to save swimmer

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith says a St. George Island first responder died on Tuesday after going into the water to save a swimmer’s life.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Businesses excited for college students’ return

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Monica Casey
The return of college students to Tallahassee has been good news overall for nearby businesses.

Latest News

News

Census facing challenges in final month of count

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Census Bureau data shows Florida still lags behind the national response rate by seven percent.

News

Despite ruling, classroom openings in legal limbo

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The final nine school districts across the state are scheduled to open classrooms next Monday.

News

‘I am deeply concerned’: Pres. Thrasher writes letter condemning recent news of large gatherings as students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
WCTV has obtained a letter sent by Florida State University President John Thrasher set to university students, faculty and staff following the arrest of seven people at a former fraternity house.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Businesses excited for college students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
The return of college students to Tallahassee has been good news overall for nearby businesses.

News

Census facing challenges in final month of count

Updated: 1 hour ago
Census Bureau data shows Florida still lags behind the national response rate by seven percent.