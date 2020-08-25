Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff: St. George first responder dies trying to save swimmer

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Franklin County Sherrif A.J. Smith says a St. George Island first responder died on Tuesday after going into the water to save a swimmer’s life.

Sheriff Smith made the announcement in a video on Facebook.

Prayer for the family of the SGI First Responder who sacrificed his life to save others today.

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

“A lot of people were put at risk today because someone decided to go into the water when they shouldn’t have,” Smith said.

Smith said the person was in the water on a double-red flag day, and is asking tourists to the area to not go in the water when conditions are poor for swimming.

“Do not go into the water with a red flag or a double-red flag. It’s not the locals, it’s the tourists,” he said. “If you’re in the water and you’re told to leave and don’t, you will be arrested.”

The identity of the first responder has not been made public.

