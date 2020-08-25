Advertisement

FSU police arrest 7 after large party at former Alpha Tau Omega house

Handcuffs.
Handcuffs.(MGN photo)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Police Department arrested seven residents of the former Alpha Tau Omega fraternity house Sunday in connection to a large party where underage drinking was rampant.

According to an arrest affidavit, FSU PD officers were in the area of 733 West Pensacola St. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The now disbanded fraternity occupies six houses within the 700 block of Pensacola St., according to FSU PD.

“In recent days they have hosted numerous parties,” the affidavit says. “[Sunday night], this house was the host of a large party.”

Two underage women officers arrested told police drinks were free to take for party goers, the affidavit says.

“As we now have made two under aged drinking arrests where the subjects of those arrest acquired their alcohol at the party inside 733 West Pensacola St., I decided to shut the party down as an open house party and arrest any residents of the address that were present,” the affidavit says.

FSU PD arrested seven residents of the house. The following men were arrested for throwing the large party:

  • Marco Selvo
  • Prescot Nelson
  • Larkin Riley
  • Kyle O’Connor
  • Carter Campbell
  • Nicholas Colavito
  • Alex Haley

The fraternity lost its campus recognition after numerous violations including hazing, under age drinking, sexual harassment and physical violence, according to FSU’s organization scorecard.

