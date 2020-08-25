Advertisement

Lanier County schools open for new year amidst pandemic

(Wbko)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The new school year is underway in Lanier County, but as is the case in many school districts, there are a lot of changes.

In Lanier County, those changes include socially distanced desks, one-way halls and no water fountains.

The county also provided parents with two options to send their kids back to school, either virtually or in person.

But, some parents say they didn’t really have that option, because they didn’t have the ability to stay at home with their kids.

Families were asked to commit to their course of learning decision for at least nine weeks, but are able to make a change after that “commitment period.”

Inside schools, face coverings are not mandated for teachers or students to wear, but they are strongly recommended.

“They moved very well this morning at both schools. All the teachers and staff were on one accord,” said Bryan Williams, a parent in the school system.

Williams’ children are in Kindergarten and seventh-grade. He says he had concerns with dropping them off, but is pleased with the feedback he’s getting.

As of Monday’s 3 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health, Lanier County has 224 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

WCTV has reached out to the Lanier County Board of Education to find how how many, if any, students, faculty or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, but have not heard back.

