Leon County Schools hold virtual town hall as lead up to school year hits home stretch

(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With one week until classes begin in the capital county, Leon County Schools took part in a town hall discussion Monday night.

It marked the final opportunity to make sure everyone is on the same page.

Attendees were instructed not to ask about Monday’s legal decision, in which the state’s mandating schools open brick-and-mortar this month was struck down, saying the district hadn’t consulted their legal advisors and did not want to misspeak.

Some parents in the comments compared the event to more of a pep-rally for Leon County Schools; it kicked off with a commercial-like video, part of the district’s “safe start” campaign.

LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna then weighed in, saying the last two months of planning have felt like two years.

Hanna said they have spent all summer tirelessly preparing. Come Monday, 15,000 kids will return to the classroom and another 15,000 will learn from home.

“I think we have a really good plan,” Hanna said. “A really solid plan in place, but a plan is only as good as its execution and we are counting on the execution to happen here in the next week when we welcome our kids back.”

There are obviously a lot of changes this year: So man, it’s warranted a Parents Academy.

The best news to come out of Monday’s discussion: Hanna says every student who needs an electronic device will get one.

For now, the plan is for Leon County schools to re-open on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

