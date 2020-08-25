Lowndes County Health Department and Lake Park Clinic reopen after employee tested positive for COVID-19

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Health Department and Lake Park Clinic have reopened following the facilities’ closure for a deep cleaning and sanitation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The health department initially announced on Sunday it and the clinic would be closed Monday. Patients were contacted to reschedule appointments.

“The risk of COVID-19 to patients of Lowndes County Health Department is low; however, anyone identified through case investigation will be contacted immediately,” the health department said. “Employees of the health department identified through as close contacts will be required to quarantine for 14 days from their last date of exposure to the employee.”

The health department said to keep in mind these prevention measures for COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Social distance as often as possible as well wearing a mask anytime in public.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.