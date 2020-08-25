Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 25, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Laura will not impact our area, other than some high surf and rip currents and some breezy conditions offshore.

However, Laura is forecast to become a major hurricane over the Gulf in the next 24 hours as it approaches the upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with winds possibly near 115 mph.

It will quickly weaken Thursday afternoon and evening as it moves through northeast Texas and western Louisiana.

Locally, we are in a hotter and drier pattern, with afternoon temperatures Tuesday in the low-to-mid-90s; only isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening, then a slight chance of isolated showers overnight near the coast.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot, in the mid-90s inland, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon or evening showers or thunderstorms.

We’ll gradually get back to a typical summer pattern by Friday and the weekend, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s and highs in the low-90s, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

PHOTOS: Valdosta firefighters clear roads after storms cause trees to fall

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Lowndes County officials say trees were down in six different locations as a result of Monday’s storms.

Weather

Lowndes County and Valdosta storm damage 8/24/20

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Valdosta Fire Department shared these photos after storms rolled through the area Monday night.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect a hot and humid Tuesday.

Weather

HURRICANE LAURA: WINDS: 75 mph | PRESSURE: 991 mb | MOVING: WNW at 17 mph

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The latest stats from the National Hurricane Center on T.S. Laura

Latest News

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: August 25, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 24.

News

Rainfall from Marco breaks record in Apalachicola

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Heavy rainfall swept across the Big Bend Sunday as plumes of moisture from Marco moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Weather

Tropical Storm Laura continues to move through Caribbean

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
At 8 a.m. Monday, Laura was about 125 miles east southeast of Cayo Largo.

Weather

Tropical Storm Marco slowly moves north

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop and Hannah Messier
At 11:00 AM, Marco was 55 miles southeast of the Mississippi River with sustained wind speeds of 50 mph. The storm is slowly moving to the NNW at 8 mph.

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: August 24, 2020

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola tracks the tropics as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura continue to develop.