Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: August 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Laura will not impact our area, other than some high surf and rip currents and some breezy conditions offshore.

However, Laura is forecast to become a major hurricane over the Gulf in the next 24 hours as it approaches the upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with winds possibly near 115 mph.

It will quickly weaken Thursday afternoon and evening as it moves through northeast Texas and western Louisiana.

Locally, we are in a hotter and drier pattern, with afternoon temperatures Tuesday in the low-to-mid-90s; only isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening, then a slight chance of isolated showers overnight near the coast.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot, in the mid-90s inland, with a slight chance of isolated afternoon or evening showers or thunderstorms.

We’ll gradually get back to a typical summer pattern by Friday and the weekend, with lows in the low-to-mid-70s and highs in the low-90s, with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

