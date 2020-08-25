Advertisement

PHOTOS: Valdosta firefighters clear roads after storms cause trees to fall

The Valdosta Fire Department shared these photos after storms rolled through the area Monday night.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to 10 calls Monday night as storms moving through the area caused trees to fall in several locations.

The calls, which included medical calls and reports of trees and power lines falling, came in between 7 and 10 p.m., according to VFD. The fire department says trees blocking city roads have been removed now, and any damage remaining is on private property.

Lowndes County officials say trees were down in six different locations as a result of Monday’s storms. No injuries or major damage were reported, and all roads are open again, officials say.

As of 11:30 a.m., Colquitt EMC reported 10 power outages, while Georgia Power reported five outages in Remerton.

