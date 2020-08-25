Advertisement

Protecting the “FAMUly:” Florida A&M students return to class

FAMU's central quad not as busy this year on the first day of classes, with many students taking online courses.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M’s vibrant campus life and community is slowly awakening this week, with students back in classrooms. But the experience is unlike anything FAMU has seen before.

As WCTV reported earlier in the summer, FAMU administrators are taking steps to try to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak on campus, organizing a hybrid learning style mixing in person and online courses.

In addition, large auditoriums are often being used for smaller classes. Smaller classrooms are reduced to low capacity.

Most of the students WCTV talked to Monday seemed pleased with the precautions.

“I feel like they’ve gone the extra mile to ensure the safety of the students, said recent third-year transfer Brenda Baxter.

With more classes online, fewer students are walking usually-busy quads.

“[There aren’t] as many a lot of people on campus as I thought there would be, so I do feel a lot safer,” said Mikayla Quinn, a pre-nursing major.

What about inside the classroom? Journalism Professor Kenneth Jones walked through his new-look classroom with WCTV.

“We usually have a whole crew in here, but only four students can be in this entire area,” he said.

In a nearby classroom, he showed off a newly-installed plastic shield on the lectern in the front. “You’re still able to teach with the LCD projector,” he said.

Jones said he believes FAMU is doing everything the right way, and he’s happy to be interacting with students again.

“To be able to see the students, and their glow in their eyes to be back on campus,” he said.

Some students shared frustrations with online learning and the lack of engagement it can provide. But most seem to understand the need for limiting in-person classes, approaching the semester with an open mind.

“The students have bought in, along with the faculty and staff. So it’s a combined effort,” Brown said.

“There’ a team effort in this.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

