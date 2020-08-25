Advertisement

Quincy police looking for Bell and Bates theft suspect

The Quincy Police Department says it needs help identifying a man who stole two chainsaws from Bell and Bates on Monday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it needs help identifying a man who stole two chainsaws from Bell and Bates on Monday.

According to police, the man grabbed the chainsaws and walked out of the store located at 10 North Duval St. without paying for them. The suspect is described as a black man wearing a gray hat, black shirt, gray pants and flip flops.

If you can identify the suspect, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS and you may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000. You can also call QPD Captain Robert Mixson at 850-627-0138.

