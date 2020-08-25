Seminoles, Norvell continuing to work to make high school football community closer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Making connections in the age of coronavirus is not always easy, but the Florida State football program is doing their best to meet the rest of the Sunshine State.

“I am absolutely fired up about being able to extend my arms and open our doors for every high school coach in the state of Florida to come be a part of getting this program back where it deserves to be,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said at his introductory press conference.

With those statements in December, Norvell made it clear he wanted to make inroads with the high school coaches in the state, and went on to make good on his word, hosting luncheon’s and meet and greets, shaking hands with the state’s many preps coaches.

But, in a world where handshakes and get-togethers are frowned upon, it’s thrown the first-year coach’s plans for a loop.

Still, Norvell and his staff have been trying to build bridges in an era of staying apart, hoping it pays dividends when the dead period ends this month.

“Continue to get the word out, I’ve tried to make up to 30 calls a week, just to random coaches in our area to introduce myself and start building those types of relationships and it will be an always-evolving process,” he said after practice Monday.

The last day of the dead period is August 31.

