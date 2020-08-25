Shelby cars featured at Thomasville dealership

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Tuesday morning, car enthusiasts from around the area made their way to Thomasville.

Thomasville Ford Lincoln was the spot for people to take a look at some movie memorabilia.

These high-performance Ford vehicles, called Shelby American, are similar to the cars used in the 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari.

“A line developed by Carol Shelby, who formed a partnership with Ford Motor Company. The movie they’re referenced to is Ford v Ferrari, which is when ford built a vehicle that took on Ferrari in Le Mans and it turned out to be a good partnership for Ford and Carol Shelby,” Brian Barlich. the general manager of Thomasville Ford Lincoln explained.

The car display has been traveling around the country and is in Thomasville through the end of the day Tuesday.

