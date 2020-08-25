Advertisement

Tallahassee Police execute search warrant in connection to criminal investigation

A strong presence of law enforcement in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood Monday night prompted a concerned viewer to reach out to WCTV.
A strong presence of law enforcement in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood Monday night prompted a concerned viewer to reach out to WCTV.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A strong presence of law enforcement in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood Monday night prompted a concerned viewer to reach out to WCTV.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department were seen by WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan at a home in the 700 block of Coble Dr.

A sergeant at the scene confirmed the department was executing a search warrant in connection to a criminal investigation, but declined to comment further. No other details were immediately released. 

A TPD forensics van was parked in the driveway with multiple officers inside the home wearing gloves and taking pictures. Several people connected to the resident of the home arrived at the scene and appeared to be briefed by the police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lanier County schools open for new year amidst pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Amber Spradley
The new school year is underway in Lanier County, but as is the case in many school districts, there are a lot of changes.

News

Classes begin at Florida State University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Students at Florida State University started hitting the books Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

News

Cook Co. church crosses vandalized, flipped upside down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Morejon
A South Georgia church is getting support after their wood crosses were vandalized and flipped upside down.

News

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: August 24, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, August 24.

Latest News

News

Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.

News

State appeals after judge rules reopening schools order is unconstitutional

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The appeal invoked an automatic stay of the judges order on Monday.

News

City of Tallahassee sends utility crews to Louisiana as part of mutual aid agreement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
City of Tallahassee electric utility crews left around 8:00 a.m. Monday to assist Lafayette, Louisiana utilities as part of a mutual aid agreement.

State

Hospitality industry cautions against minimum wage hike during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has predicted the wage hike would cause one out of three Florida restaurants to close for good.

News

Rainfall from Marco breaks record in Apalachicola

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Messier
Heavy rainfall swept across the Big Bend Sunday as plumes of moisture from Marco moved in from the Gulf of Mexico.

News

‘She made you feel special’: Family and friends remember Severia Franklin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Gadsden County lost a familiar face on Sunday: Severia Franklin worked as a receptionist at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for over seven years.