Tallahassee Police execute search warrant in connection to criminal investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A strong presence of law enforcement in the Apalachee Ridge neighborhood Monday night prompted a concerned viewer to reach out to WCTV.

Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers with the Tallahassee Police Department were seen by WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan at a home in the 700 block of Coble Dr.

A sergeant at the scene confirmed the department was executing a search warrant in connection to a criminal investigation, but declined to comment further. No other details were immediately released.

A TPD forensics van was parked in the driveway with multiple officers inside the home wearing gloves and taking pictures. Several people connected to the resident of the home arrived at the scene and appeared to be briefed by the police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.