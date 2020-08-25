Thai Curry Chicken

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsome of the Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

1 small yellow onion, diced small

1 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 small head bok choy, thinly sliced, white part, reserve leaves

6 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 – 13.5 oz can light coconut milk

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh mint and cilantro leaves, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

METHOD

Coat a large nonstick skillet with oil and add onions, red bell peppers, bok choy, green onions, and curry paste, cook until onions become translucent and beginning to brown.

Add chicken and season with salt and fresh ground pepper. Sauté chicken until lightly brown.

Pour coconut milk over chicken and vegetables to deglaze and stir gently. Cook just until warmed through and thickened a bit, about 3-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as needed. Garnish with chopped mint and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges or over jasmine rice if desired.

