Advertisement

Thai Curry Chicken

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Levi Newsome of the Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish on the WCTV set.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 1 small yellow onion, diced small
  • 1 red bell peppers, thinly sliced
  • 1 small head bok choy, thinly sliced, white part, reserve leaves
  • 6 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Thai red curry paste
  • 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 1 – 13.5 oz can light coconut milk
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Chopped fresh mint and cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

METHOD

Coat a large nonstick skillet with oil and add onions, red bell peppers, bok choy, green onions, and curry paste, cook until onions become translucent and beginning to brown.

Add chicken and season with salt and fresh ground pepper. Sauté chicken until lightly brown.

Pour coconut milk over chicken and vegetables to deglaze and stir gently. Cook just until warmed through and thickened a bit, about 3-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, as needed. Garnish with chopped mint and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges or over jasmine rice if desired.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recipes

Thai Curry Chicken

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Chef Levi Newsome of the Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up this dish on the WCTV set.

Recipes

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT
|
By Levi Newsome
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Cooking School grilled portobello mushrooms on set as WCTV's Michael Hudak chowed down at the anchor desk.

Recipes

Grilled Portobello Mushroom Sliders

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Cooking School grilled portobello mushrooms on set.

Recipes

Shrimp Tikka Masala with Jasmine Rice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
|
By Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome with the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Michael Hudak on set to showcase this recipe.

Latest News

Recipes

Shrimp Tikka Masala with Jasmine Rice

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome with the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Michael Hudak on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Strawberry Trifle Parfait with Orange-Mascarpone Cream

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV’s Lanetra Bennett on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Strawberry Trifle Parfait with Orange Mascarpone Cream

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV's Lanetra Bennett on set to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Chevre-Stuffed Roasted Peaches with Hot Honey

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Chevre-Stuffed Roasted Peaches with Hot Honey

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Chef Levi Newsome from the Publix Aprons Cooking School joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.

Recipes

Blueberry Beignet

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT
Chef Douglas Sutton joined WCTV at Noon to showcase this recipe.