Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

The logo for the Cairo High School Syrupmakers
The logo for the Cairo High School Syrupmakers(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.

WCTV has learned the positive member of the program is asymptomatic.

Head coach Randy Adams says the team has been in quarantine since Wednesday and that their region games have been moved.

Adams says non-region games that are not played will go down as no-contests.

As of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. update from the Georgia Department of Health, Grady County has had 628 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

