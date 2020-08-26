Advertisement

City of Tallahassee launches program to help residents with home repairs

Generic logo for City of Tallahassee
Generic logo for City of Tallahassee(City of Tallahassee)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says residents impacted by coronavirus may be eligible to get up to $15,000 for home repair assistance.

The City CARES Home Repair Program, which city commissioners and the mayor approved at last week’s workshop, uses state CARES Act funding to help maintain and secure Tallahassee residents’ homes.

“The program aims to improve the living conditions of low and moderate-income households affected by COVID-19 by removing health and safety hazards and/or architectural barriers from their homes,” the city’s release said.

You can apply to the program through the city’s website.

Up to $15,000 is available per household for the following repairs:

  • Select plumbing repairs
  • HVAC repair or replacement
  • Faulty electrical wiring
  • Roof repair or replacement
  • Accessibility challenges
  • Broken or leaking windows or screens
  • Exterior paint deterioration
  • Dangerous or rotting railings, stairs, landings or porches
  • Rotting interior flooring

The city says homeowners living within city limits who meet income requirements are can apply. Additionally, mobile homes are eligible if the unit was manufactured after 1994 and was installed by a professional or licensed installer, the release says.

“Applicants must show that they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020,” the city says. “This may include loss of income, increased cost of health care, utilities, dependent care or cost of living expenses, among others.”

Elderly, disabled and low-income applicants will be prioritized for this program, according to the release.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge rules in favor of Gadsden County mask mandate following lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
Plantiff Gerald Carroll filed the lawsuit on July 27, saying the county’s mask mandate violated his constitutional rights to privacy and due process.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? August 26, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? August 26, 2020

News

Leon County Booking Report: August 26, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from August 25, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? August 26, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Weather

Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: August 26, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Rattlers

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

News

Former assistant state attorney faces federal bribery charges

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The charges stem from a situation back in 2017 while Page was working as a defense attorney, two years before he began working at the state attorney's office.

News

Fourth Florida long-term care task force meeting gets closer to finalizing visitation guidelines

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abby Walton
Florida's long-term care task force is closer to finalizing recommendations on allowing visitation.