City of Tallahassee launches program to help residents with home repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says residents impacted by coronavirus may be eligible to get up to $15,000 for home repair assistance.

The City CARES Home Repair Program, which city commissioners and the mayor approved at last week’s workshop, uses state CARES Act funding to help maintain and secure Tallahassee residents’ homes.

“The program aims to improve the living conditions of low and moderate-income households affected by COVID-19 by removing health and safety hazards and/or architectural barriers from their homes,” the city’s release said.

You can apply to the program through the city’s website.

Up to $15,000 is available per household for the following repairs:

Select plumbing repairs

HVAC repair or replacement

Faulty electrical wiring

Roof repair or replacement

Accessibility challenges

Broken or leaking windows or screens

Exterior paint deterioration

Dangerous or rotting railings, stairs, landings or porches

Rotting interior flooring

The city says homeowners living within city limits who meet income requirements are can apply. Additionally, mobile homes are eligible if the unit was manufactured after 1994 and was installed by a professional or licensed installer, the release says.

“Applicants must show that they have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020,” the city says. “This may include loss of income, increased cost of health care, utilities, dependent care or cost of living expenses, among others.”

Elderly, disabled and low-income applicants will be prioritized for this program, according to the release.

