Cupcake Bouquets

Q-Ti Cakes owner Lolani Green showed off these blooming cupcakes on WCTV’s set.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED

½ Cup of butter

¼ Cup of oil

3 eggs (slightly beaten)

2 cups Granulated Sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 ½ cups flour

1 Tablespoon baking Powder

Pinch of salt

1 cup milk

Green Cupcake Liners

Medium Consistency American Butter Cream (separated into colors of your choice) - be sure to have some green to cover the Styrofoam ball

Toothpicks

Green Tissue paper cut into 4″x4″ squares

5″ Round Styrofoam ball

Vase or board for cupcakes

HOW TO MAKE IT

• Step 1 – Preheat Oven to 350 degrees and place liners into cupcake pan

• Step 2 –In a mixing bowl combine sugar, butter and vanilla. Add egg– In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt - fold in with batter. Add milk ..For a fun touch separate the batter into various bowls and color to match the icing using the food colors of choice.

• Step 3 – Fill liners ½ to 2/3 and bake. (15 – 17 minutes)

• Step 4 – Once baked and cooled – place cupcakes in the Freezer for 4 hours or overnight.

• Step 5 – Hot glue foam ball to the inside of the vase – be sure to add necessary weight inside vase so that it doesn’t tilt over. If using a board simply cut ball in half and glue directly to board

• Step 6 – Cover ball with green Royal icing

• Step 7 – Stick toothpicks in ball – these will hold the cupcakes in place

• Step 8 – Place frozen cupcakes on foam ball

• Step 9 – Decorate using various color tips and methods. *For the Rose look use a wilton Star tip – begin in the center holding bag upright – move wrist in circular motion while forming a circle (more like the lowercase letter “e”.

• Step 10 – Use toothpicks to add tissue paper between flowers to give it a “leaf appearance”.

AMERICAN BUTTER CREAM

4 cups Powdered Sugar

2 teaspoons of Vanilla flavoring

5 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream

½ Cup Vegetable Shortening

½ Cup Butter (softened)

To make, mix butter, shortening and vanilla. Slowly add powdered sugar then add heavy whipping cream one table spoon at a time. Beat until completely smooth. If icing isn’t fluffy enough you can add a teaspoon of water until desired consistency is reached – You want it firm enough to hold its shape when piped.

