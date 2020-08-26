Cupcake Bouquets
Q-Ti Cakes owner Lolani Green showed off these blooming cupcakes on WCTV’s set.
WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- ½ Cup of butter
- ¼ Cup of oil
- 3 eggs (slightly beaten)
- 2 cups Granulated Sugar
- 1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
- 1 ½ cups flour
- 1 Tablespoon baking Powder
- Pinch of salt
- 1 cup milk
- Green Cupcake Liners
- Medium Consistency American Butter Cream (separated into colors of your choice) - be sure to have some green to cover the Styrofoam ball
- Toothpicks
- Green Tissue paper cut into 4″x4″ squares
- 5″ Round Styrofoam ball
- Vase or board for cupcakes
HOW TO MAKE IT
• Step 1 – Preheat Oven to 350 degrees and place liners into cupcake pan
• Step 2 –In a mixing bowl combine sugar, butter and vanilla. Add egg– In a separate bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt - fold in with batter. Add milk ..For a fun touch separate the batter into various bowls and color to match the icing using the food colors of choice.
• Step 3 – Fill liners ½ to 2/3 and bake. (15 – 17 minutes)
• Step 4 – Once baked and cooled – place cupcakes in the Freezer for 4 hours or overnight.
• Step 5 – Hot glue foam ball to the inside of the vase – be sure to add necessary weight inside vase so that it doesn’t tilt over. If using a board simply cut ball in half and glue directly to board
• Step 6 – Cover ball with green Royal icing
• Step 7 – Stick toothpicks in ball – these will hold the cupcakes in place
• Step 8 – Place frozen cupcakes on foam ball
• Step 9 – Decorate using various color tips and methods. *For the Rose look use a wilton Star tip – begin in the center holding bag upright – move wrist in circular motion while forming a circle (more like the lowercase letter “e”.
• Step 10 – Use toothpicks to add tissue paper between flowers to give it a “leaf appearance”.
AMERICAN BUTTER CREAM
- 4 cups Powdered Sugar
- 2 teaspoons of Vanilla flavoring
- 5 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream
- ½ Cup Vegetable Shortening
- ½ Cup Butter (softened)
To make, mix butter, shortening and vanilla. Slowly add powdered sugar then add heavy whipping cream one table spoon at a time. Beat until completely smooth. If icing isn’t fluffy enough you can add a teaspoon of water until desired consistency is reached – You want it firm enough to hold its shape when piped.
