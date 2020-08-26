Advertisement

Florida High AD resigns, takes new position at school

Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff is taking a new role within Florida State University Schools.
Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff is taking a new role within Florida State University Schools.(Florida High)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High Athletic Director Tyrone McGriff is taking a new role within Florida State University Schools.

McGriff announced Wednesday he is resigning as AD and will be FSUS’ new Director of Programs and Community Development.

“I would like to personally thank each and every one of our families, faculty and staff for the opportunity to serve our FSUS Athletic families,” McGriff wrote in a statement.

The announcement was released on Twitter around noon. You can read McGriff’s full statement at this link or below.

