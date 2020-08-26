Advertisement

Former assistant state attorney faces federal bribery charges

Federal bribery charges are filed against a former assistant state attorney.
Federal bribery charges are filed against a former assistant state attorney.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Federal bribery charges are filed against a former assistant state attorney.

On Thursday the United States Attorney's Office filed charges against Ernest Page on Conspiracy to Commit Bribery. The charges stem from a situation back in 2017 while Page was working as a defense attorney, two years before he began working at the state attorney's office.

Page is scheduled to appear in federal court next Thursday, where his attorney says he will plead guilty.

Officials tell WCTV it wasn't until 2019 that Page was hired by former State Attorney Jeff Seigmeister.

According to federal court documents, in July 2017 Page was representing an unnamed client on two DUI charges. The Client managed a tractor dealership in the area.

Court documents say the Client agreed to give a $20,000 discount on a tractor to a "high ranking agent of the State Attorney's Office," which documents refer to as "J.S." in exchange for reducing both the DUI charges.

Attorney David Collins, who is representing Page, said Page knows he made a mistake and is trying to make it right.

“He’s pleading guilty quite simply because he is. Unlike a lot of lawyers that I have represented over the years, Mr. Page has been extraordinarily candid in what he did that was wrong,” Collins said. “I can’t predict the others that will be involved in this conspiracy and who they are, and what’s going to happen to them, but Mr. Page is going to cooperate and testify truthfully as to what he may or may not have done.”

Current State Attorney David Phelps tells WCTV that he fired Page immediately upon hearing about the charges last week. He says he has no reason to think that anyone else in the office is involved in the situation, and they are doing everything they can to maintain the integrity of the office.

WCTV reached out to the US Attorney's Office to ask if anyone else will be facing charges. The office says they have no additional information at this time.

Collins says the maximum sentence for Conspiracy to Commit Bribery is five years in prison or three years supervised release.

