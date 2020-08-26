Advertisement

Fourth Florida long-term care task force meeting gets closer to finalizing visitation guidelines

(WSAW)
By Abby Walton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida's long-term care task force is closer to finalizing recommendations on allowing visitation.

On Tuesday, the group suggested facility residents could designate up to two essential or compassionate caregivers.

An essential caregiver is deemed anyone who provides health care services and activities of daily living as outlined in the resident’s plan of care or service plan. 

A compassionate caregiver provides limited emotional support to a resident for things like a loss of a loved one or having a difficult transition.

The group recommended one caregiver be allowed in during a scheduled time.

These visits could happen even if COVID-19 cases were present in the facility.

However, these designated caregivers must meet certain CDC guidelines, as well as wear PPE equivalent to staff.

"This looks like it allows the flexibility at the care center so that they can work to try and make this work while keeping the other residents safe and the staff safe," Emmett Reed, Executive Director of the Florida Healthcare Association said.

The group recommending general visitation, indoor or outdoor, could happen if a facility goes 14 days without any new onset of COVID-19 by residents and staff.

Criteria would include, but not be limited to, two people per visit, must be 18 or older, maintain six feet of social distance and wear a facial covering.

Because visitors would not be wearing PPE equivalent to staff, the state's surgeon general, while empathetic, said he's hesitant about visitors physically touching their loved ones.

It's a point not everyone on the task force agreed with.

“I realize there’s a risk. I realize that. But we’ve come too far. This is six months. These people need to be touched. They can be touched by the staff. I can touch my husband as the dishwasher. I can be able to touch him as his wife. Please don’t take that away from us at this point,” Mary Daniel, founder of Caregivers for Compromise, said.

The task force will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26.

At this time, they’ll finalize their recommendations and then submit their plan to the governor for approval.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rattlers

‘That’s something to strive for’: With spring football planned, FAMU considering holding homecoming in spring

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There’s a chance Florida A&M could hold a spring homecoming in 2021.

GHSA

Propst worried about team preparedness due to lost practices

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Valdosta football team is less than two weeks away from its first game of the season and new head coach Rush Propst is not happy with the reduced practice time.

GHSA

Vikings sweep Wildcats in volleyball edition of Winnersville

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Vikings swept the Wildcats in straight sets, 3-0.

News

Former assistant state attorney faces federal bribery charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
The charges stem from a situation back in 2017 while Page was working as a defense attorney, two years before he began working at the state attorney's office.

Latest News

News

Valdosta Board of Education votes to require face masks by all on school campuses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Valdosta Board of Education has voted to require face masks or coverings for all students, employees and visitors to all Valdosta City Schools campuses.

GHSA

Quarantine ending for Cairo football, will allow fans at season opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Cairo High School football team will end a two-week quarantine on Wednesday after five members of the Syrupmakers program tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Superintendent: Colquitt Co. Schools follows Dept. of Health protocols after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Niah Humphrey
A Colquitt County parent said she’s not happy with the protocols in place for COVID-19.

News

Man arrested on rape, child molestation charges in Thomas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WALB News 10
A man was arrested on two sexual offenses, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Leon County School Board holds final meeting ahead of beginning of school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
In the last Leon County School Board meeting before the beginning of the school year, new guidance for teachers and an update on Chromebooks stole the show.

GHSA

Cairo softball team in quarantine after COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
At least one person inside of the Cairo High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has begun a 14-day quarantine, a source close to the program has confirmed to WCTV.